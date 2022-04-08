Expanding the impact of VetsRoll on a national stage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local organization that honors area veterans will be focused on the mixed martial arts light heavyweight title bout next week to cheer on a local fighter.

Corey Anderson is a Hononegah High School graduate with several ties to the Stateline. When Anderson was asked which charity he would fight for, his supporters say the choice was a no-brainer.

“When he and I were talking about it his family was out in town from jersey visiting and his father mentioned why not VetsRoll and it became a natural fit from there,” says Project Seven Founder Nick Povalitis.

VetsRoll is a non-profit that honors veterans for their sacrifices to protect our freedom. The organization will take center stage as Rockton native Corey Anderson fights for the Bellator 277 World Championship in California.

Mark Finnegan co-founded VetsRoll more than a decade ago but is always surprised at the number of people who don’t know about the organization. He believes this partnership with Anderson will help increase awareness about VetsRoll and a win for Anderson will be the icing on the cake.

“For us, it’s not about the dollars gained. It’s the ability to be recognized on a bigger stage. Obviously, we wish Corey the best of luck and we just want to thank him for everything he’s done and for putting Rockford on a national stage,” says Finnegan.

This championship almost made it to Rockford, barely losing out to “The Golden State”. Povalitis says a future Anderson fight in the Stateline is still possible.

“Corey wins a championship on April 15th... how amazing would it be for him to bring the belt back home and defend the belt back at the BMO Harris Bank Center.”

There will be a free watch party Friday, April 15th at the Rockford Casino - A Hard Rock Opening Act. For those who want to cheer on Corey, preliminaries start at six with the main card scheduled to start around nine.

Guests can also donate to VetsRoll at the event or online.

