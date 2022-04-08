Dakota parents and students protest against transgender athlete from competing

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - The debate heats up Thursday night at Dakota Elementary School in Stephenson County, as several parents and students argued a transgender student athlete wanting to join the girls track team shouldn’t be allowed.

“Since I was maybe 5-years-old, Grandma and I both knew,” said Dakota resident, Rachel Johanson. “But I went on to live life as Raymond because Dad didn’t like it.”

Rachel Johanson transitioned to a woman two decades ago. She said she knows all too well how deep the wounds run from being discriminated against.

“I took a 17-year-old into my house because her parents kicked her out of the house,” Johanson said. “She went to a Catholic Priest and he said in your case, suicide might be acceptable.”

Johanson said her heart aches for the transgender athlete at Dakota High School, who faces disapproval from parents and students for wanting to compete with the girl’s track team.

“I hope her fellow athletes embrace her so she doesn’t have to go through being ostracized because that’s hard to do hard to live with,” Johanson said.

Parents rallied to overturn section 7-10 in Dakota High School’s policy that allows equal opportunities for students based on gender identity. One parent said they don’t think it’s fair an athlete with male anatomy gets to compete in female sports. They suggested transgender athletes should compete in their own divisions, separate from those who identify with their assigned genders at birth.

“Our daughters say no, to sharing a private space to someone with a penis,” said one Dakota High School Parent. “And our daughters say no, to sharing a private space to someone with a vagina.”

“While many are torn on what their stance should be, it should be that biological woman are being stripped of their titles because biological men are taking them,” said one Dakota High School student.

Despite the opinions of parents and students, Illinois lawmakers introduced legislation to restrict transgender girls from playing on girls’ and womens’ teams, but it didn’t pass during the 2021 session. In addition, the Illinois High School Association has a clear list of procedures schools must follow concerning transgender participation. This includes providing medical documentation, like hormone treatments and gender reassignment surgery.

Then, the IHSA sits down and considers these documents with medical experts before it makes the final decision about whether a transgender athlete can compete. Anyone who appeals trans athletes from participation must provide mandatory documentation to IHSA. The association said it will respond with its final say accordingly.

Johanson hopes parents realize this discrimination affects trans youth in ways that compromise their health, social and emotional development and safety. She said trans athletes want to participate in school sports for the same reason as anyone else: to feel a sense of belonging.

“Let her compete,” Johanson said. “Let her just do her thing because they should just accept her.”

