World War I era stories to highlight Camp Grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village Museum revealed plans Thursday for a new permanent exhibit to tell the story of Rockford’s Camp Grant and museum curators are looking for artifacts and stories to support the future exhibit.

Community members who have family stories and/or artifacts are encouraged to add them to our Camp Grant collection by visiting the museum website: https://www.midwayvillage.com/midway-camp-grant.html.

The exhibit will focus on the lasting impact Camp Grant left on the Rockford community, including how Black soldiers who trained at Camp Grant brought a new diversity to the region.

A project central to the museum’s mission to collect, preserve, and interpret the history of the Rockford, curators say it’s imperative to tell the story of Camp Grant.

As the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, Rockford community leaders campaigned the federal government to build an Army Infantry Training Camp on the land currently occupied by the Rockford Airport.

The Camp Grant exhibit will become part of Midway Village Museum’s permanent exhibit space, and will use a timeline-based approach with artifacts and stories to vividly recount the history of the camp. Midway Village Museum is located at 6799 Guilford Road in Rockford.

