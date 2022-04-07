3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks one year since 3-year-old Casshae Avery went missing from a park in Rockford.

“I’m just concerned about my daughter, and I just want her home as soon as possible,” said Cassius Avery, Casshae’s dad.

Cassius said his daughter went missing when he met Casshae’s mom at a park near their home in Rockford. He said he knew something was wrong because Casshae’s mom rarely wanted to spend time with their daughter. Soon after they arrived at the park, Cassius said he was assaulted and Casshae’s mom left with their daughter.

Cassius said he just wants his daughter back.

“I love you. I miss you and I’m working very hard to have you back home,” Cassius said.

Casshae Avery is 3′0″ tall and weighs 30 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. Casshae may be in the company of her mother.

Casshae Avery (WIFR)

If anyone has information about Casshae Avery, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

