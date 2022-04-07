Advertisement

3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later

Casshae Avery is 3′0″ tall and weighs 30 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. Casshae may be in the company of her mother.
Casshae Avery
Casshae Avery(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks one year since 3-year-old Casshae Avery went missing from a park in Rockford.

“I’m just concerned about my daughter, and I just want her home as soon as possible,” said Cassius Avery, Casshae’s dad.

Cassius said his daughter went missing when he met Casshae’s mom at a park near their home in Rockford. He said he knew something was wrong because Casshae’s mom rarely wanted to spend time with their daughter. Soon after they arrived at the park, Cassius said he was assaulted and Casshae’s mom left with their daughter.

Cassius said he just wants his daughter back.

“I love you. I miss you and I’m working very hard to have you back home,” Cassius said.

Casshae Avery is 3′0″ tall and weighs 30 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. Casshae may be in the company of her mother.

Casshae Avery
Casshae Avery(WIFR)

If anyone has information about Casshae Avery, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Argument at Rockford liquor store leads to a man getting shot in the head
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
A 45-point-6 billion-dollar budget plan, that Illinois House Democrats unveiled late Tuesday,...
Illinois House suspends vote on budget until Thursday
Money will be used to modernize and expand transit service.
Rockford to receive more than $5 million in federal transit funding
Cutting down on carjackings
Illinois Democrats introduce legislation to cut down on carjackings