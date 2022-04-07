Rockford to receive more than $5 million in federal transit funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are more than five million reasons why we may soon see improved transit in the Rockford region.

That’s the area’s share of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s $20 billion investment in America transit, as part of President Biden’s infrastructure law. It’s the largest investment in public transportation in U.S. history. The money will go towards modernizing and expanding transit service in big and small communities throughout the country.

Illinois will receive $853,671,564 in annual transit formula funding, based on funding set by Congress. Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas. Funding amounts for those areas are available on FTA’s website.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities. With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future.”

