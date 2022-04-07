Advertisement

Rockford to receive more than $5 million in federal transit funding

Money will be used to modernize and expand transit service.
Money will be used to modernize and expand transit service.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are more than five million reasons why we may soon see improved transit in the Rockford region.

That’s the area’s share of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s $20 billion investment in America transit, as part of President Biden’s infrastructure law. It’s the largest investment in public transportation in U.S. history. The money will go towards modernizing and expanding transit service in big and small communities throughout the country.

Illinois will receive $853,671,564 in annual transit formula funding, based on funding set by Congress. Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas. Funding amounts for those areas are available on FTA’s website.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Every time a door opens on a bus, a streetcar, a train or a ferry, it’s another chance to connect with our communities. With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Argument at Rockford liquor store leads to a man getting shot in the head
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
A 45-point-6 billion-dollar budget plan, that Illinois House Democrats unveiled late Tuesday,...
Illinois House suspends vote on budget until Thursday
Cutting down on carjackings
Illinois Democrats introduce legislation to cut down on carjackings