Rockford Public Works announces road closures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Public Works says all residences will remain accessible throughout their most recent water main replacement.

Starting Monday April 11, College Avenue will be closed from Kishwaukee Street/IL251 to Seminary Street in all directions for a water main construction project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the three day project.

A detour route will be in place.

The S 3rd water main replacement project consists of replacing water main, fire hydrants, valves, and water services that are estimated to be about 100 years old. All disturbed areas of the project will be restored upon completion of project.

