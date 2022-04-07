Advertisement

Rockford Public Works announces road closures

Water main replacement on College Avenue planned April 11-13.
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Public Works says all residences will remain accessible throughout their most recent water main replacement.

Starting Monday April 11, College Avenue will be closed from Kishwaukee Street/IL251 to Seminary Street in all directions for a water main construction project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the three day project.

A detour route will be in place.

The S 3rd water main replacement project consists of replacing water main, fire hydrants, valves, and water services that are estimated to be about 100 years old. All disturbed areas of the project will be restored upon completion of project.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Casshae Avery
3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Deondre Friar, 26, of Rockford is charged with endangering the life or health of a child.
Rockford man charged in death of infant

Latest News

The new crosswalk hopes to give pedestrians safe passage between busy State St. and Newtowne Dr.
Pedestrian safety brings about $300k crosswalk project
World War I era stories to highlight Camp Grant
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
Floyd E Brown
Government officials testify, new videos shown in day six of Floyd Brown trial