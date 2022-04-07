Advertisement

Pick up a good book at the VOICES Book Nook half price

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pick up a good book and help a good cause at the annual VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook Spring half price sale.

The sale runs Thursday April 7-16 with all proceeds benefiting services offered through VOICES of Stephenson County.

Founded in 2009, the book nook continues a legacy of charity book sales which began at the Freeport YWCA in 1969.

“The Spring Half Price Sale is one of our three major sales of the year and, and we are so pleased to support the important work of VOICES,” said Diane Leverton, VOICES Book Nook manager. “The sale features gently used hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, records, puzzles and books on CDs. Plus, some rare and collectible books will be available.”

Most items are offered at 75 percent less than their original cover price, and even cheaper during the sale.

Leverton said that no donations of books or materials are accepted during the sale. “It’s too hectic for those types of donations but we always welcome monetary gifts for VOICES,” she said.

The VOICES Book Nook is located in Lincoln Mall, 1265 W. Galena Ave., and open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information on the sale, please contact the VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook at (815) 821-2665.

The VOICES Book Nook is a used book store operated by VOICES of Stephenson County that was The Book Nook prides itself on its carefully organized inventory, saving shoppers both time and money. It is staffed primarily by volunteers and its inventory comes from public donations.

