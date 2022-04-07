Pedestrian safety brings about $300k crosswalk project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Street through Rockford has developed into a commercial hub of restaurants, businesses and retail shops.

A demand to cross East State Street at Newtowne Drive has been brought to the city’s attention and the city listened.

With businesses lining the area around Rockford University, gas prices hovering around $4 per gallon, and residents taking it upon themselves to get outside after almost three years of social distancing and quarantine, pedestrian safety on busy roads is imperative.

Funded by city sales tax, pedestrians who frequent the area will start seeing new signals and crosswalks to help them at the heavily trafficked intersection.

The cost of the project is estimated at $300 thousand after completion.

