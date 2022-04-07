Advertisement

Pedestrian safety brings about $300k crosswalk project

The new crosswalk hopes to give pedestrians safe passage between busy State St. and Newtowne Dr.
The new crosswalk hopes to give pedestrians safe passage between busy State St. and Newtowne Dr.(City of Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Street through Rockford has developed into a commercial hub of restaurants, businesses and retail shops.

A demand to cross East State Street at Newtowne Drive has been brought to the city’s attention and the city listened.

With businesses lining the area around Rockford University, gas prices hovering around $4 per gallon, and residents taking it upon themselves to get outside after almost three years of social distancing and quarantine, pedestrian safety on busy roads is imperative.

Funded by city sales tax, pedestrians who frequent the area will start seeing new signals and crosswalks to help them at the heavily trafficked intersection.

The cost of the project is estimated at $300 thousand after completion.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Casshae Avery
3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Deondre Friar, 26, of Rockford is charged with endangering the life or health of a child.
Rockford man charged in death of infant

Latest News

Warmer weather brings traffic zones and road closures for city-wide repair jobs.
Rockford Public Works announces road closures
World War I era stories to highlight Camp Grant
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
Floyd E Brown
Government officials testify, new videos shown in day six of Floyd Brown trial