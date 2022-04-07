Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University Law School Dean, Cassandra Hill, and retired 17th circuit court judge Rosemary Collins, both well-respected in the legal community, praise Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

“She extraordinarily qualified. I mean she’s a Harvard graduate, Harvard law school she has great clerking experience for the supreme court, she’s been a federal judge herself,” said Collins.

In fact, Jackson would be only the second sitting justice to serve at all three levels of the federal judiciary. That’s why Hill and Collins wonder why her confirmation hearing took a confrontational tone.

“What we got to witness was a black woman who held her control. Who was graceful throughout the entire process when she was being attacked, when she was being challenged,” Hill told 23 News.

Both these women say Jackson’s confirmation brings one overarching message, hope.

“This is definitely needed on the highest court in our land. If not for any reason but to give true representation to reflect the rich diversity that we have in our country,” Hill said.

Jackson will take over from justice Stephen Breyer in the summer, with an expected start date in October.

