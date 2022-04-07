Light Rain Mixing with Snow Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy and breezy today with highs in the middle 40′s. Light snow mixing with rain this morning then changing to rain. Precipitation might reach a tenth of an inch. Light snow showers tomorrow with up to an inch of accumulation possible. Highs tomorrow in the low 40′s. Middle 40′s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Middle 50′s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. 60′s even 70′s next week with some shower/thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.