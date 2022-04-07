Advertisement

Light Rain Mixing with Snow Today

More Snow Chances Friday
Light Rain Mixing with Snow Today
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy and breezy today with highs in the middle 40′s. Light snow mixing with rain this morning then changing to rain. Precipitation might reach a tenth of an inch. Light snow showers tomorrow with up to an inch of accumulation possible. Highs tomorrow in the low 40′s. Middle 40′s on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Middle 50′s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. 60′s even 70′s next week with some shower/thunderstorm chances.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Argument at Rockford liquor store leads to a man getting shot in the head
Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Casshae Avery
3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later
Deondre Friar, 26, of Rockford is charged with endangering the life or health of a child.
Rockford man charged in death of infant

Latest News

Showers look to get underway in the afternoon hours of Thursday.
Colder, more unsettled pattern to resume stranglehold to close out the week
It's been a rather impressive stretch of wet weather in and around the Stateline to start the...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/6/2022
Colder for the end of the Week
Colder for the end of the Week
Showers are to become more widespread and heavier toward the midnight hour.
Next round of rain arrives Tuesday night, several more chances to follow