Illinois House suspends vote on budget until Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois House adjourned for the night without voting on the state budget.

A 45-point-6 billion-dollar budget plan, that Illinois House Democrats unveiled late Tuesday, passed out the House Executive Committee Wednesday afternoon.

It passed along party lines.

This version spends 200 million dollars more than Governor JB Pritzker proposed. It includes investments in public safety and community mental health services.

The House was set to vote on the proposal tonight but decided to adjourn until 10 Thursday morning.

