Advertisement

Illinois House suspends vote on budget until Thursday

A 45-point-6 billion-dollar budget plan, that Illinois House Democrats unveiled late Tuesday,...
A 45-point-6 billion-dollar budget plan, that Illinois House Democrats unveiled late Tuesday, passed out the House Executive Committee Wednesday afternoon. It passed along party lines.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois House adjourned for the night without voting on the state budget.

A 45-point-6 billion-dollar budget plan, that Illinois House Democrats unveiled late Tuesday, passed out the House Executive Committee Wednesday afternoon.

It passed along party lines.

This version spends 200 million dollars more than Governor JB Pritzker proposed. It includes investments in public safety and community mental health services.

The House was set to vote on the proposal tonight but decided to adjourn until 10 Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Argument at Rockford liquor store leads to a man getting shot in the head
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Rockford Promise signs record number of scholars
Money will be used to modernize and expand transit service.
Rockford to receive more than $5 million in federal transit funding
Cutting down on carjackings
Illinois Democrats introduce legislation to cut down on carjackings