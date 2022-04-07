Illinois Broadcasters join UNICEF to help Ukrainian refugees

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) has set a $1 million fundraising goal for their partnership with Illinois Helps Ukraine.

Supporting UNICEF’s humanitarian efforts, television and radio stations throughout Illinois will broadcast public service messages this week, encouraging residents to donate to UNICEF USA at www.unicefusa.org/illinois.

The non-profit organization also has a contribution QR code that will show during public service announcements and news stories.

All donations go to UNICEF’s efforts for children and families experiencing the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Illinois Helps Ukraine is spearheaded in part by Steve Robinson, President of New Media Productions.

“Chicago’s TV and radio stations have always been devoted to public service and joining hands for a joint fundraising campaign to assist UNICEF in this emergency speaks to that commitment,” said Robinson.

A live fundraiser which will take place at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, Wednesday, April 13 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST. featuring Ukrainian civic and cultural leaders sharing their perspective on the crisis in their country and what they think the future holds.

According to a recent statement by UNICEF USA, two million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine, as the war rages on.

“The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support.”

