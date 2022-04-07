Illinois ‘21 AP students top Midwest states for exam success

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) says that Illinois’ Class of 2021 ranked third in the nation and topped all Midwestern states on an Advanced Placement Exams during high school.

While 26.9% of the Class of 2021 scored a 3 or higher on an AP Exam during high school- giving them college credit at any public college or university in Illinois- not all students in the state have access to AP opportunities.

Two-thirds of school districts in Illinois did not enroll any students in AP courses last year. The AP Course Implementation Grant aims to change that by giving school districts extra resources to expand access to AP courses.

“Illinois continues to lead the nation in expanding access to AP, which means more and more Illinois students are earning college credit while in high school, giving them a head start toward a degree,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Gov. Pritzker has invested in AP, and these investments are increasing equity across the state. We still have more work to do, especially in supporting AP in our rural communities and among our African American and Hispanic students. ISBE’s AP Course Implementation Grants will continue to close gaps in access to AP so every student graduates college and career ready.”

Research by The College Board shows that students who take AP courses and exams are much more likely to save money on college tuition costs and complete a degree on time.

ISBE awarded the AP Course Implementation Grant to 10 school districts, which can use the funds to train teachers and administrators to provide AP courses and to expand the district’s AP course offerings and enrollment. Each grant recipient will receive $50,000 for the first year and may renew the grant for two additional years, pending appropriations and the grantee meeting project goals, for a total of $150,000 per grantee across three years.

ISBE awarded AP Course Implementation Grant grants to:

Bunker Hill Community Unit School District 8

Chicago Public Schools District 299

East St. Louis School District 189

Harvard Community Unit School District 50

Joliet Township High School District 204

Kankakee School District 111

Paris Union School District 95

Rich Township High School District 227

Valley View Community Unit School District 365U

Woodstock Community Unit School District 200

ISBE will issue the next call for applications for the AP Course Implementation Grant in fiscal year 2025.

For more information about AP courses, visit the ISBE website.

