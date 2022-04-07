Government officials testify, new videos shown in day six of Floyd Brown trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evidence unfolds in the courtroom Thursday morning for day six of the Floyd Brown trial.

First to speak, Frank Cecchinelli with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives explained the various types of weapons that were recovered during the investigation. Cecchinelli examined four weapons on the stand, an AK variant similar to an AK-47, a rifle similar to an M14 as well as two 9mm pistols.

He also examined several pieces of evidence including ammunition, magazines and other gun accessories.

Second to speak, Jeremy Smith with the FBI was on scene the day of the incident and has been the case agent ever since.

He provided the court with a timeline of evidence from Brown’s laptop and Samsung cell phone starting in January 2019 until March 2019.

Smith explained multiple searches were conducted on Brown’s laptop visiting sites like YouTube and Bing. Some of those searches were, “how to avoid surveillance with your phone”, “gun offensive shooting skills”, “cop gets ambushed”, etc.

He also said dozens of YouTube videos were accessed on Brown’s computer all depicting news stories about police officers and fatal shootings.

Smith also examined videos that Brown filmed on his phone taunting police and law enforcement. The videos were filmed in February 2019 before the shooting occurred on March 7, 2019.

In those videos, Brown said that law enforcement as a whole influenced how he is as a person. Smith also said that Brown previously did several searches on the internet for any arrest warrants that he had of himself.

The court reconvened just before 1:00 p.m. to continue with witness testimony.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.