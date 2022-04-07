Advertisement

One person dead in shooting at Loves Park auto dealership

Loves Park police and Winnebago County Sheriff's responded to a car dealership Thursday for a...
Loves Park police and Winnebago County Sheriff's responded to a car dealership Thursday for a death investigation. The Winnebago County Coroner has also been called to the scene.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department says one person is dead and two people are detained following a shooting late Thursday afternoon at Anderson Toyota near Perryville Road and East Riverside Boulevard.

Loves Park detectives are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. They say they are treating the case as a homicide.

Officers say they would not call the two people in custody - suspects - but say they are being questioned in connection to the case.

We have a crew in the area and will update the story as more information becomes available.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
Casshae Avery
3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes

Latest News

Unseasonably cold air is to reside here through the first half of the weekend.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/7/2022
VOICES Book Nook spring sale
VOICES Book Nook spring sale
Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination
Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination
Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination
Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination