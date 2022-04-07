One person dead in shooting at Loves Park auto dealership

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department says one person is dead and two people are detained following a shooting late Thursday afternoon at Anderson Toyota near Perryville Road and East Riverside Boulevard.

Loves Park detectives are leading the investigation with the assistance of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. They say they are treating the case as a homicide.

Officers say they would not call the two people in custody - suspects - but say they are being questioned in connection to the case.

