Colder, more unsettled pattern to resume stranglehold to close out the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, the Stateline was treated to a bit of sunshine, albeit for only a brief amount of time Wednesday.

That was then, now it’s back to the harsh reality that clouds have since returned, and much colder temperatures are infiltrating the area once again amid gusty westerly winds. Unfortunately, a cloudy, cold, unsettled trend is to be the rule for at least the next couple days.

A pesky area of upper level low pressure will remain essentially parked to our north over the next few days. Numerous spokes of energy emanating from the low pressure system will descend from north to south over the next 48 hours, delivering us an abundance of clouds, a chilly northerly breeze, and periodic chances for precipitation.

Neither Thursday nor Friday will be an all day wash out. Dry hours are promised, but there’s no denying that both days will be extremely unpleasant. There’ll be little, if any sunshine, the ever-present threat for rain, and temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s. What’s more, from Thursday evening on, enough cold air will be present that snowflakes are likely to mix in, or perhaps even become the favored mode of precipitation.

Showers look to get underway in the afternoon hours of Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are a good bet to continue through early Thursday evening, but should begin to dissipate once the sun goes down. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few sprinkles, showers, or even flurries are possible as we wake up Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Anytime after 1:00pm Friday, rain may mix with or change over to snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered snow showers remain possible early Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It will mark the continuation of an extremely active pattern, one that has seen precipitation in Rockford for each of April’s first six days. And for a total of eight days in a row. It’s nearly certain that streak continues through at least Thursday and quite likely Friday as well.

We've picked up precipitation on eight straight days, including the first six of April. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things do turn quieter for the weekend, with sunshine expected to prevail both Saturday and Sunday.

As we head into next week, the pattern looks to turn decidedly more active once again. The jet stream is to realign, and we’ll find ourselves underneath southwesterly upper level winds. Plainly speaking, it favors much warmer temperatures for several days, with 60s and 70s a good bet. It does, however, bring more moisture into our area, and with several impulses of energy embedded within the jet stream, multiple chances for rain are to return to the forecast. With more energy in place, the chances for thunderstorms also are to be on the rise, and there’s even the possibility that a few stronger to potentially severe thunderstorms may occur. That said, it is far too early to tell just how much of a severe threat there is or will be. Suffice it to say, though, that it is a development that we will be monitoring closely in coming days.

The jet stream will realign next week, meaning things will turn much warmer, but the pattern looks to be very active, and potentially stormy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

