Career fair kicks off in Freeport, travels to Belvidere

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Workforce Connection joined the Greater Freeport Partnership Thursday to host a large multi-employer career fair.

Job seekers gathered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau, 210 W. Spring St., to mingle with 21 employers from healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, and other industries.

Employers showcased a wide variety of positions available ranging from entry level to management.

If you missed the Freeport Career Fair and want a chance to participate, here is your chance!

Another large multi-employer career fair is being held in Belvidere on Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hosted at the United Auto Workers Local #1268, located at 1100 W Chrysler Dr., the career fair has 16 employers including Grand Canyon University, Upper Iowa University, Goodwill of Northern Illinois, Workplace Staffing, Milestone, Inc., General Mills, and more.

Career seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes, as they will have an opportunity to interview for employment offers.

Resume help can be found through The Workforce Connection at 815-547-9616, info@theworkforceconnection.org, or stopping in to the Belvidere office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

