Witnesses detail crime that led up to Floyd’s warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - McHenry County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Keltner was delivering a warrant from central Illinois when he was shot and killed March 7, 2019.

Witnesses Tuesday recounted events that lead to Keltner’s alleged shooter, Floyd Brown, being wanted in McLean County.

Richard Beoletto of the Bloomington Police Department had worked 18 years on the force before December 23, 2018. He testified Tuesday that just before 8 p.m. that night in December, Beoletto approached the 900 block of Acadia Drive, an apartment complex in central Illinois.

He says he saw a black Dodge Challenger parked in the lot that belonged to Brown.

Beoletto recalls pulling up in his unmarked squad car to Brown’s Challenger. He remembers seeing Brown sitting in the car. He said police immediately scrambled to surround Brown so he couldn’t get away.

Video and audio evidence submitted to court showed Beoletto getting out of his unmarked vehicle, pointing his gun towards Brown and yelling “Show me your hands!”

Beoletto told the court that the defendant “showed me one of his hands” then preceded to reverse the Challenger dodging officers and taking off.

Body cameras offered footage of the incident- multiple officers surrounding Brown’s vehicle, the Challenger shifting into reverse, driving out of the parking lot onto the grass embankment and taking off.

Beoletto says minutes after Brown fled, he got a call over his radio that the vehicle crashed no more than three miles away. Responding officer Jared Bierbaum arrived at the scene to find Brown’s car had collided with another vehicle on Veterans Parkway and GE road. Defendant was not at scene when officers approached. Police K-9 were on scene and could not find Brown.

Arrest warrant was issued on this date. The United States Marshall task force was asked to help with finding Brown.

