Suspect named in Saturday’s fatal shooting outside CherryVale Mall

The Cherry Valley Police Department said it’s issued an arrest warrant for Elijah L. Lucena
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cherry Valley Police Department said it’s issued an arrest warrant for Elijah L. Lucena, who allegedly shot and killed a Rockford man in the parking lot outside CherryVale Mall Saturday night.

In a press release just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said Lucena faces several felony charges, including the first degree murder of 25-year-old Marcus Mclin. Investigators warn residents Lucena is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Lucena’s whereabouts is asked to report his location to their local police department.

