#BREAKING Dr. Cassandra Schug appointed Superintendent of Belvidere Schools

A special meeting of the Board of Education looks to fill the seat of Dr. Dan Woestman.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. Cassandra Schug previously Superintendent at Watertown Unified School District in Wisconsin will succeed Dr. Dan Woestman as Superintendent of Belvidere Schools.

The appointment comes Wednesday night during a special meeting of the Belvidere Board of Education to decide which candidate will take the position.

The meeting, held at the District’s Central Office Complex, 1201 Fifth Avenue heard public comments before the appointment took place.

Dr. Dan Woestman announced his resignation in February saying he’d be leaving District 100 for a similar position with Warren Township High school District in July 2022.

Belvidere District 100 has been public throughout the process from Dr. Woestman’s announcement through interviews with potential candidates.

