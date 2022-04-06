Skycarp welcome fans to ABC Supply Stadium for season kickoff party

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - In just one week, Minor League Baseball will make its return to the Stateline when Beloit holds its home opener against Wisconsin. Until then, fans got a chance to meet the team and watch batting practice at a fan season kickoff party.

ABC Supply Stadium was painted a fresh Miami blue and Caliente red to match their Miami affiliate as the team moves on from the Snappers and rebrands as the Skycarp. Team President Zach Brockman is excited to get Skycarp baseball along with other events like summer concerts and movie nights back to the Stateline.

“There’s just a lot of vibrancy and energy and the baseball is going to get better the quality here is unbelievable and we’re looking to build things over the next few years so we’re going to add more and more events so even if you’re not a baseball fan, that’s ok,” Brockman said.

