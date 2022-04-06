Scammers ready for baseball’s opening day, tips to avoid rip-offs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Within the next week, Major League Baseball returns with fans ready to take part after a long off-season. Now is the time fans are starting to think about events and tickets they want to buy. The Better Business Bureau says to be extra alert for scams.

The BBB says to be on the lookout for fake websites, tickets and merchandise. Many online platforms are already flooded with tickets for sale. “There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets online, with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, resellers, and the like, and unfortunately, some of them are rip-offs,” says Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “Ticket sellers and scammers use the excitement and emotion of events like an opening day or hot shows and concerts to cash in on unsuspecting fans. Not only do they take money from consumers, but they are also taking money from legitimate businesses.”

Horton also points out that even though most ticket exchanges now take place electronically, any tickets or QR codes may not be detected as fakes until you get to the venue and attempt to check in.

Some tips to avoid being scammed include:

Buying tickets from unknown sources is like buying tickets in a dark alley. Fake tickets, especially for sought-after events, are common.

Buy only from trusted vendors. Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on bbb.org to learn what other customers have experienced.

Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other free online listings. Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts.

Purchase from the venue. Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue or visit the box office directly.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper and a scammer selling fake tickets.

Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Don’t click through emails from online ads; a common scam trick is to create a look-alike web address/site.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.