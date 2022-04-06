Rockford man charged in death of infant
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 26 year old Deondre Friar was charged Monday, April 4 in connection with the January death of an infant.
Police say they arrived in the 1300 block of Green Street to a call about an unresponsive female infant under age two.
First responders say they rushed the baby to the hospital where she later died.
Detectives say the baby died from a narcotic overdose.
A follow-up investigation determined Friar as a suspect in the case.
Friar has been held at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges. No more information is available at this time.
