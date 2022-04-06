Rockford man charged in death of infant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 26 year old Deondre Friar was charged Monday, April 4 in connection with the January death of an infant.

Police say they arrived in the 1300 block of Green Street to a call about an unresponsive female infant under age two.

First responders say they rushed the baby to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives say the baby died from a narcotic overdose.

A follow-up investigation determined Friar as a suspect in the case.

Friar has been held at the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges. No more information is available at this time.

