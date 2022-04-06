Rockford Democrat leads effort to recruit and retain Illinois police officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Democrat leads the effort to keep police officers on the force, instead of losing them to retirement or different job opportunities in other states.

Representative Dave Vella’s plan could create a new state board focused on recruiting and retaining officers. It would also allow retiring sheriffs, investigators and probation officers to buy their badge and firearm in honor of their service.

Still, Republicans said lawmakers haven’t done enough to help police. They want Democrats to help repeal portions of the SAFE-T Act that restrict police, and allow people to file anonymous complaints against officers.

“You all lit the place on fire and now you’re trying to take credit for calling the firefighter,” said Representative Andrew Chesney of Freeport. “And rather than bringing a fire hose, you’re bringing damn bottles of water and you should be ashamed of yourself.”

The Illinois House passed this proposal in a 94 to 5 vote Tuesday. Three representatives voted present.

Republican Ryan Spain filed an 830-page amendment to the plan to try and repeal most of the SAFE-T Act, but Democrats denied it from being heard on the floor.

Now, House Bill 1568 heads to the Senate for consideration.

