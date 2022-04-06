Report: Illinois is the 13th best state for camping

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - With fresh air, nature’s music, and fire-roasted food, few things are more relaxing than a camping trip with your friends and family.

To mark the start of camping season, Lawn Love ranked 2022′s Best States for Camping based on 17 key factors. Some of those factors include the number of attractions, average RV rental cost, median consumer rating for campsites, number of camping supply stores and the number of park deaths.

Lawn Love also looked for states with plenty of high-quality campgrounds and easy access to state parks, national parks, and trails. Safety and affordability levels also influenced the ranking.

Overall, Illinois ranks as the 13th best state for camping. The metrics include (1 being the best) for Illinois follows:

7th with the number of attractions

15th for the average RV rental cost

5th for the median consumer rating for campsites

10th for the number of camping supply stores

1st for the number of park deaths

According to the report, California and Washington claim the top two spots as the best camping destinations in the country while Alabama and Nevada are at the bottom of the list. Lawn Love says to save up for your camping trip out west as “These states are known for high costs.”

