‘Phubbing’ could ruin your professional and personal relationships

NIU psychology professor says more people are phubbing their friends because of the pandemic.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you phubbing your friends? Phubbing, or phone snubbing, is a term used to describe when you are trying to speak with a person and they ignore you by scrolling through their phone.

The term first came about in 2012 according to Suzanne Degges-White, Northern Illinois University Counseling Department Chair.

“It was called techno-interference, because it was technology interfering with relationships. For some reason, folks wanted to find a cuter name for it,” said White. “They consulted poets and advertising executives and they thought of the word phone snob, and they shortened that to phubbing.”

The pandemic caused more people to pick up the bad habit, said White. She added it can ruin relationships because people feel invalidated when they are ‘phubbed.’

To break the habit, White suggested leaving your phone in a different room when trying to be present in a conversation. She said taking advantage of the do not disturb option on smart phones can help, too.

If you are being phubbed by someone, she said to tell the person how it makes you feel.

