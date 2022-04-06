Next round of rain arrives Tuesday night, several more chances to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coming as no surprise to most, Tuesday was another rather cloudy and dreary day across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but at least temperatures took a sizable step in the right direction.

The high temperature of 56° at the Chicago Rockford International Airport marks the first time in April’s first five days in which temperatures reached seasonable levels.

It is, however, the continuation of what has been an uncharacteristically long cloudy that has prevailed for nearly two weeks. During that time, just once has a day been characterized as having been sunny or mostly sunny.

Little’s to change in the short term, as clouds are to remain locked in ahead of our next rainmaker that arrives later Tuesday evening. Expect a sizeable period of rain spanning between roughly 8:00pm and 3:00am. Don’t be surprised to see a few heavy downpours, a flash or two of lightning, or to hear a rumble or two of thunder as well.

All indications suggest that this activity will be out of our way well before sunrise, so no impacts are likely on the morning commute Wednesday.

For at least the first few hours of Wednesday, mixed sunshine may very well emerge. That, combined with a rather robust southwesterly wind will allow our temperatures to head back close to normal, or perhaps even a few degrees above normal!

Another cold front’s to then take aim on the region in the afternoon, bringing clouds back into the picture and another chance for light rainfall. Any showers that we do see with this next cold front would be quite light and extremely scattered.

The rapid temperature drop that follows becomes the bigger story starting Wednesday evening. Temperatures may fall so quickly that snowflakes may mix in late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The active pattern is to continue as we go into Thursday with periodic shower chances remaining a decent bet from time to time. It will not rain all day, and the rain we do see should be rather light. That said, we do expect there to be an ever present threat for wet weather Thursday, and continuing into Thursday night where again snow may mix in.

The thought is that Friday the atmosphere may be cold enough that any precipitation may come as snow. Thankfully, this time around, accumulations are not likely at this juncture.

Much colder than normal temperatures will persist Thursday through Saturday, where temperatures are not likely to get out of the 40s each day, but substantial warming is likely to take place beginning Sunday, as temperatures take aim at 60°.

It’s possible that 70s could return as early as Monday, and multiple 70s could be on tap in the days that follow. With that in mind, the pattern also looks to remain quite active, and potentially stormy from time to time. There appears to be at least a chance for showers and storms daily from Monday through Thursday, with total rainfall in excess of one inch a viable possibility.

