National Deep Dish Pizza Day celebrates Chicago delicacy

Two Windy City based restaurants claim to have created this regional favorite.
National Deep Dish Pizza Day
National Deep Dish Pizza Day
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you love thick, gooey pizza, Tuesday, April 5 should feel like Christmas because it’s National Deep Dish Pizza Day.

Pizzeria Uno in Chicago said their chef created deep dish in 1943, while Rosati’s Authentic Chicago Pizza said it offered deep dish on its menu since 1926. Add to that, the dismissive attitude of any New Yorker, and deep dish pizza becomes sticky with controversy. Luckily, you don’t need to pick sides to enjoy this cheesy slice of heaven!

No matter how you slice it, baking one up is going to take more time, but on National Deep Dish Pizza Day, staff at Lou Malnati’s in Rockford said they know it’s worth the wait.

“We always try to look out for it, spread all the fun on as many days as we can and obviously having a deep dish pizza day,” said Lou Malnati’s employee, Nick Marcheschi. “We want everyone to come out and get as much as they can enjoy.”

