Mental health board grants nearly $8 million to local projects

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly $8 million in city sales tax money is going to help local mental health programs extend their public service projects for 2022-2023.

The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board (WCCMHB) received continued funding applications from programs awarded last year. These projects use clinical, evidence-based practices to help individuals with serious mental illness and addictions attempt to live in the community while caring for their mental health needs.

WCCMHB will fund the proposals so long as funding agreements and work plans are completed. Funds come to WCCMHB through sales tax proceeds allowing services for people unable to function in age-appropriate social roles do to illness and disease.

The board exists to plan and monitor a system of mental health and addiction services for Winnebago County residents.

The remaining programs funded last year applied as a new applicants and will be included in the decisions by the WCCMHB at the next board meeting held on May 4, 2022, along with the other new applicant proposals.

The WCCMHB has an award budget up to $15 million total for 2022-2023.

Questions about the WCCMHB can be emailed to info@mentalhealth.wincoil.us

