Local veterans receive “Quilts of Valor”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five quilts were presented to five local veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan Tuesday night at the VFW in Roscoe.

The “Quilts of Valor” movement started in 2003, by a quilter named Catherine Roberts, when her son was deployed to Iraq. Since then, more than 299,000 quilts have been made and awarded to veterans. The goal is to express gratitude and comfort to those who have experienced the war.

The five men who received the quilts were David Fane, Robert Lewis, Garret Neshien, Nicholas Suchowski, and Jeff Weaver. 4 out of 5 of them are graduates of Hononegah High School.

Paula Denson has been making quilts for veterans with Quilts of Valor for the past several years. She says it is the least she can do for those who serve for our country.

“It’s my way of giving back, there’s not a lot whole that I can do to help service vets, but I can do this, this is within my purview,” said Paula Denson.

The event concluded with pizza and drinks for the heroes and their families.

