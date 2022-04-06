Kinzinger calls fellow Congress members “a bunch of children” in video tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIFR) - Not mixing words, 16th district Congressman Adam Kinzinger posts a two-minute tweet on twitter condemning members of his colleagues in Washington.

“I’m glad I’m leaving here in a year because I’m just being surrounded by a bunch of children,”

In a scathing rebuke of his own party’s leaders, Kinzinger bashed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not doing more about GOP members who Kinzinger says have shown Russian President Vladimir Putin sympathy. Kinzinger, is one of two Republicans on the House’s January 6th committee, also tore into a number of GOP lawmakers who have criticized Disney; after the company announced opposition to Florida’s parental rights education law known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“The world order is being challenged for the first time since World War II,” said Kinzinger. “And they’re sitting around thinking today about how we can win our next election, what the newest outrage is, what’s the next thing we can do to get people angry and upset and get their money from them for their election.”

You can see the entire twitter post below.

Instead of a tweet thread about the unseriousness of some members of Congress in this serious time, I just decided to tell you on video: pic.twitter.com/TPJfofOKra — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.