Advertisement

Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $2.5 million to state first responders

.
.(.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across Illinois as they are the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.

The program was created to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for recipients to purchase small firefighting and ambulance equipment. “All communities deserve safety, and this program helps ensure our smaller and rural fire districts aren’t left behind when it comes to the tools they need to do their jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to be able to provide more than 100 districts with new lifesaving equipment. It’s another way we can demonstrate our gratitude for all that they do to help their neighbors live safely.”

Fire departments in our viewing area that received funding are:

  • Rochelle Fire Department ($24,000)
  • Stillman Fire Protection District ($25,764)
  • Paw Paw Community Fire Protection District ($20,000)
  • Savanna Fire Department ($25,320)

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 373 applications, requesting around $8.4 million in funding for this grant period.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say
Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
Shooting stuns shoppers at CherryVale Mall

Latest News

Fire crews posted this picture on their Twitter account this morning after tackling the blaze...
Cat dies, residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Rockford
After the death of her brother, she felt called to serve as well
99-year-old woman remembers her service in World War II
Veterans receive Quilts of Valor
Local veterans receive ‘Quilts of Valor’
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes