Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $2.5 million to state first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across Illinois as they are the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.

The program was created to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for recipients to purchase small firefighting and ambulance equipment. “All communities deserve safety, and this program helps ensure our smaller and rural fire districts aren’t left behind when it comes to the tools they need to do their jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to be able to provide more than 100 districts with new lifesaving equipment. It’s another way we can demonstrate our gratitude for all that they do to help their neighbors live safely.”

Fire departments in our viewing area that received funding are:

Rochelle Fire Department ($24,000)

Stillman Fire Protection District ($25,764)

Paw Paw Community Fire Protection District ($20,000)

Savanna Fire Department ($25,320)

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 373 applications, requesting around $8.4 million in funding for this grant period.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

