Advertisement

Dairyhäus in Rockton opens for the season on Saturday

Courtesy: Dairyh&amp;auml;us (Facebook)
Courtesy: Dairyh&amp;auml;us (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the Stateline’s most-coveted ice cream spots announces its opening date for the upcoming 2022 season.

Dairyhäus in downtown Rockton will officially kick off its next season on Saturday, April 9 starting at noon. Throughout the winter season, it’s been open for curbside pick up but now it will be open for in-person dining. The curbside service will also continue.

OH MY!!! Dairyhaus Homemade Ice Cream Shop is reopening for our fortieth season scooping in Downtown Rockton Saturday,...

Posted by Dairyhäus on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Owner Brent Murray says there will be new flavors and plenty of new things coming this summer, which will also be the shop’s 40th season!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loves Park police and Winnebago County Sheriff's responded to a car dealership Thursday for a...
One person dead in shooting at Loves Park auto dealership
NIU psychology professor says more people are phubbing their friends because of the pandemic.
‘Phubbing’ could ruin your professional and personal relationships
Casshae Avery
3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later
Deondre Friar, 26, of Rockford is charged with endangering the life or health of a child.
Rockford man charged in death of infant

Latest News

Student speaks about why she thinks it's unfair for biological men who become a transgender...
Dakota parents and students protest against transgender athlete from competing
Expanding the impact of VetsRoll on a national stage
Expanding the impact of VetsRoll on a national stage
Unseasonably cold air is to reside here through the first half of the weekend.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/7/2022
VOICES Book Nook spring sale
VOICES Book Nook spring sale
Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination
Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination