Dairyhäus in Rockton opens for the season on Saturday

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the Stateline’s most-coveted ice cream spots announces its opening date for the upcoming 2022 season.

Dairyhäus in downtown Rockton will officially kick off its next season on Saturday, April 9 starting at noon. Throughout the winter season, it’s been open for curbside pick up but now it will be open for in-person dining. The curbside service will also continue.

OH MY!!! Dairyhaus Homemade Ice Cream Shop is reopening for our fortieth season scooping in Downtown Rockton Saturday,... Posted by Dairyhäus on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Owner Brent Murray says there will be new flavors and plenty of new things coming this summer, which will also be the shop’s 40th season!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.