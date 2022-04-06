Colder for the end of the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Limited sunshine this Wednesday morning with clouds back in play this afternoon. It will become breezy with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH as highs reach the middle 50′s. We could see some pockets of drizzle and light rain this afternoon. A rain/snow mix is possible tomorrow with highs in the middle 40′s. Snow showers are possible on Friday leading to minor accumulation. Highs at only 40 degrees on Friday. Chilly on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Middle 50′s on Sunday with sunny skies.

