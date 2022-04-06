Advertisement

Belvidere North’s Weckler signs to play baseball at UW-Stevens Point

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - While the spring hasn’t been so nice to area baseball players, the weather can’t stop one athlete from making his college commitment official. Belvidere North’s Mason Weckler is headed to NCAA Division III UW-Stevens Point.

The Blue Thunder senior signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play baseball for a Pointers team that is 14-2 on the young season. About three hours north, he’ll rejoin former high school teammate Jake Tapia. Weckler plans to study accounting at Stevens Point. He says the coaches are what drew him in.

“They have a good baseball program,” said Weckler. “Their coaches really want me as, they look at me more as a person than as a player. That really got to me more.”

Weckler was a little overwhelmed by all the love at the ceremony, but appreciates all the support.

“It’s a big thing for me because I didn’t know how much I had to put in. I never stopped. So, I kept on working and to get to the place where I am today, it wouldn’t have been for (without) any of my coaches or any of my players.”

Belvidere North has had to cancel the majority of its games so far, playing just twice this season.

