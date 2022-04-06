Belvidere K9 officer receives ballistic vest

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - One K9 at the Belvidere Police Department will look different the next time he’s out in the area. Solo, the only patrol k9 with the local police department, now proudly sports a new bullet- and stab-proof vest.

“They’re police officers just like us,” says Handler Richard Zapf. “They’re in there first. We go on into a track and we don’t know what we’re tracking or anything else like that. This allows them the ability to you know, be protected just as much as we are.”

Vested Interest in K9s provided the gear after solo met all age requirements. Zapf says working with the canine isn’t as easy as it looks.

“This is probably the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my career as a police officer. But it’s also the most rewarding,” says Zapf.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane woody says there was never a question that Zapf was the right man for the job.

“I think those of us that are dog owners understand what it takes just for general obedience, to watch these working dogs actually in action, and to see what they’re capable of. It’s something that truly is impressive,” says Woody.

Solo’s training included drug detection and criminal apprehension. Officers say they are a huge benefit to the department and the community.

“One of my first calls coming back from training was finding an older gentleman who had Alzheimer’s. We try and do our best to get out into the public and just demonstrate what you can actually do.”

The Mazaika family foundation made it possible for solo to wear a vest. Embroidered on the vest are the words “in memory of Brian Mohl #283″.

Chief Woody previously worked with canines. He says if he can do his career over, he’d apply to be a K9 handler.

