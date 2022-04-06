‘Art Dash’ tonight in Oregon raises funds for hospice group

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Ready, Set, Gogh! Serenity Hospice hosts its first evening of fine art, food and fundraising Wednesday.

Last minute tickets are available through Karen at 815-973-2050 or online for event.

Cork & Tap in Oregon donated use of their space for the fundraiser which goes to support the hospice organization.

There are two kinds of tickets: “Dasher” ($100) and “Spectator”($50)

Individuals who purchase dasher tickets get a chance to pick from fifty pieces of original art worth at least $100 donated by local artists.

There will be an “Art Preview” from 6-7 p.m. then three “Dashers” will be called at a time to dash for the art of their choosing.

Every “Dasher” will go home with a one-of-a-kind piece of art to treasure.

All ticket holders can look forward to savory light bites, purchase beverages from the cash bar, live music, amazing art and mingling with the artists.

While “Spectators” do not get to dash, they will be able to enjoy watching and supporting a good cause.

Donating artists include:

Beth Anderson-Hall, Tim Appenheimer, Shirley Battin, Marsha Behrens, Harry Nurmet, Barbara Berney, Valerie & Clarence Butcher, Craig Carpenter, Letha Catalina, Alice Conrad, Becky Cortez, Daryl Drennen, Jan Feit, Laurie Friemuth, Linda Fronk, Bill Gailbreath, Chloe Gale, Ashley Hahn, Tonya Hardy, Jan Harvey, Diane Haugen, Becky Hundrieser, Don Hyson, Matt Jagitsch, Brad Kleindl, Jen Koertner, Paula Kuehl, Jody Larson, Bob Logsdon, Dale Nehring, Nancy Oneill, Jennifer Newcomer, Victoria Onorato, Sue Pfleger, Joe Popp, Betty Predmore, Stuart Roddy, Mary Rogers, Jimmy Sawyer, Dave Sweeney, Anne Thompson, Dale Tulk, Karen Tucker, Carol Ubben, Linda Vietmeyer, Mary VonTish, Cindy Winterfield & Larry Lambe.

