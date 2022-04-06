Advertisement

April declared Arab American Heritage Month in Rockford

By Quini Amma
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford celebrates diversity by honoring the various groups that make up its “melting pot.”

April is now Arab American Heritage Month. At the city council meeting on April 4, Mayor Tom McNamara officially declared the proclamation.

Leaders say the partnership between the Arab community and the city is a way to shine a light on diversity in the region, highlighting Rockford’s commitment to being a community that welcomes everyone.

It’s a big step in making sure every resident feels equal, protected and valued.

Arab American community member Mustafa Abdall received the official proclamation document, something he says is long overdue.

“I was laughing, smiling, crying it is a historical moment the history has been written this is why Rockford is unique because our diversity is our strength,” says Abdall.

Abdall says several Arab-American owned businesses in Rockford will discount services and products through the month of April to show their appreciation.

He says he is already planning the celebration for next April, noting it could include a food festival that brings all cultures together.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Argument at Rockford liquor store leads to a man getting shot in the head
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Belvidere K9 officer receives ballistic vest
Belvidere K9 officer receives ballistic vest
It's been a rather impressive stretch of wet weather in and around the Stateline to start the...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 4/6/2022
Stillman Fire
Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $2.5 million to state first responders
Mayor of Rockford Tom McNamara made the official declaration at Monday night's council meeting.
April declared Arab American Heritage Month in Rockford
Why public health administrations want equal access for all
Achieving health equity for Stateline residents