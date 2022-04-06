April declared Arab American Heritage Month in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford celebrates diversity by honoring the various groups that make up its “melting pot.”

April is now Arab American Heritage Month. At the city council meeting on April 4, Mayor Tom McNamara officially declared the proclamation.

Leaders say the partnership between the Arab community and the city is a way to shine a light on diversity in the region, highlighting Rockford’s commitment to being a community that welcomes everyone.

It’s a big step in making sure every resident feels equal, protected and valued.

Arab American community member Mustafa Abdall received the official proclamation document, something he says is long overdue.

“I was laughing, smiling, crying it is a historical moment the history has been written this is why Rockford is unique because our diversity is our strength,” says Abdall.

Abdall says several Arab-American owned businesses in Rockford will discount services and products through the month of April to show their appreciation.

He says he is already planning the celebration for next April, noting it could include a food festival that brings all cultures together.

