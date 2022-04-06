Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
April 6 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 6 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
One person dead in shooting at Loves Park auto dealership
‘Phubbing’ could ruin your professional and personal relationships
3-year-old still missing from Rockford one year later
Rockford man charged in death of infant
Latest News
Dakota parents and students protest against transgender athlete from competing
Expanding the impact of VetsRoll on a national stage
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 4/7/2022
VOICES Book Nook spring sale
Local law experts react to the Supreme Court nomination