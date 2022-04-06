Cat dies, residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responded to an overnight apartment fire at 3518 Greendale Drive.

A fire broke out on the third floor of the apartment complex with all residents getting out safely before fire crews arrived on the scene.

Smoke billowed from the third floor where the fire reportedly started. The exact cause is still under investigation. (Rockford Fire Department)

Crews were able to extinguish the flames from inside the building, but not before smoke took the life of a cat that was found in one of the apartments.

There were no major injuries reported, but one resident was transported for a minor injury and a firefighter needed to be evaluated due to an illness. Both have seen been released.

Damages are estimated at $100,000, leaving the Red Cross to provide housing for 12 residents.

The exact cause of the fire is still being determined.

