99-year-old woman remembers her service in World War II

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - Looking back at the good old days is something special for Marie Goff.

“It makes me feel young again seeing those pictures.”

She’s a 99 year old World War II veteran who served in a very unique role as a SPAR. A woman reflecting back on life, looking at the role her service played played while soaking in the joy and pride it brings her.

“I liked the SPARS very much and I always would be in the company of the best of the SPARS.”

She enlisted after her brother died overseas serving his country. After that, she felt that it was her duty to serve.

“After that, my mother did not want me to join anything with the service, but after my brother was killed I joined the service.”

Goff was stationed in Palm Beach, Florida and served at one of the stores in the Assembly Hotel. The memories she flips through in her book of pictures are some of her most fond ones, including the day the U.S. declared victory.

“Oh it was the most fun because we declared victory and it was the end of our SPARS.”

By her side, her granddaughter Kaitlin Dunckel, an Air Force veteran herself, says her grandma was the reason she joined to serve as well.

“She was always so proud of it. My grandpa was always so proud of it. They have always been so proud of their service I just wanted that pride that I was just like, I want part of that. I wanted to be as amazing as she is.”

