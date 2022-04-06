Advertisement

99-year-old woman remembers her service in World War II

After the death of her brother, she felt called to serve.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - Looking back at the good old days is something special for Marie Goff.

“It makes me feel young again seeing those pictures.”

She’s a 99 year old World War II veteran who served in a very unique role as a SPAR. A woman reflecting back on life, looking at the role her service played played while soaking in the joy and pride it brings her.

“I liked the SPARS very much and I always would be in the company of the best of the SPARS.”

She enlisted after her brother died overseas serving his country. After that, she felt that it was her duty to serve.

“After that, my mother did not want me to join anything with the service, but after my brother was killed I joined the service.”

Goff was stationed in Palm Beach, Florida and served at one of the stores in the Assembly Hotel. The memories she flips through in her book of pictures are some of her most fond ones, including the day the U.S. declared victory.

“Oh it was the most fun because we declared victory and it was the end of our SPARS.”

By her side, her granddaughter Kaitlin Dunckel, an Air Force veteran herself, says her grandma was the reason she joined to serve as well.

“She was always so proud of it. My grandpa was always so proud of it. They have always been so proud of their service I just wanted that pride that I was just like, I want part of that. I wanted to be as amazing as she is.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Lucena is wanted Tuesday in the shooting of Marcus Mclin on Saturday at the CherryVale...
Mall shooting suspect named
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say
Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
Shooting stuns shoppers at CherryVale Mall

Latest News

.
Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $2.5 million to state first responders
Fire crews posted this picture on their Twitter account this morning after tackling the blaze...
Cat dies, residents displaced after overnight apartment fire in Rockford
Veterans receive Quilts of Valor
Local veterans receive ‘Quilts of Valor’
Roscoe Village Board votes yes in a tiebreaker to allow housing development along roads
New Roscoe housing development passes