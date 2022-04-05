Youth workforce mentorship wins city council vote

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A unanimous yes from Rockford City Council members Monday night gives a youth workforce initiative the green light.

14 yes votes finalized the agreement between the City of Rockford and LT Construction. The program focuses on job skill development related to city-wide concrete and sidewalk improvements.

LT Construction, a local minority-owned concrete construction contractor, will give an estimated 4,800 hours of on the job experience and mentorship to young adults that represent at-risk and underserved populations.

Participants will help coordinate the improvement of up to 4,500 feet of sidewalk through five city-hired summer internships slots with the city taking on the cost of the five interns as temporary employees.

The total cost of the agreement with LT Construction will not exceed $202,500, covering materials, equipment, supplies, and incidentals as part of this initiative.

Fewer than 10% of apprentices are women or people of color and only 6.3% of workers currently employed in the industry are Black or African American. Workforce development initiatives open the doors of opportunity in the construction industry and the trades and provide a career pathway for members of historically underrepresented communities.

The funding source is revenue replacement through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

Please contact Kyle Saunders, Director of Public Works or Todd Cagnoni, City Administrator with any questions or concerns.

