Advertisement

Stateline spring sports struggle to find consistency among volatile weather

Athletic Directors are grappling with schedules changing as fast as the weather
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE (WIFR) - With snowfalls stretching into April along with days of freezing rain, the spring sports season isn’t starting the way many Stateline fans have expected.

The challenge comes after two years of either canceled or greatly modified spring sports seasons due to the Pandemic. While much can’t be changed now besides rescheduling, postponing, or canceling games, perhaps a greater discussion could be had to push back the start of the spring sports season.

“When you start playing games in the middle of March, this is what you get,” Belvidere North AD Jody Flynn said “I think Iowa plays their games closer to the summer so I think it’d be nice to push the games back a little bit because like you said last spring we had very little issues with weather because we played later.”

For the time being, others are doing their best to stay optimistic.

“I realize we’re having to practice all the time and do those things but at some point, there is going to come a time where the weather’s going to break and we’re going to play a lot of games,” RVC Athletic Director Darrin Monroe said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford native Emily Bear wins grammy for Best Musical Theater Album
Emily Bear, Robert Istad of Rockford take home Grammys
Shoppers react to shooting at CherryVale mall
Shoppers concerned by CherryVale Mall shooting
Police are responding to a critical incident in the parking lot area outside Macy's department...
25-year-old Rockford man killed in CherryVale Mall shooting
Henson, 38, was convicted in 2021 for the 2018 crime.
Local man gets 26 years for sex crimes against a child
Shortly after, all six occupants fled on foot and officers were able to take five of the six...
Five teens arrested in connection with Rockford carjacking

Latest News

Oregon football hires Aquin’s Broc Kundert as head coach
Oregon football hires Aquin’s Broc Kundert as head coach
NIU Women's Soccer
Multiple NIC-10, BNC grads take the field in NIU vs. Loyola Women’s Soccer exhibition
The U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Association National Championship returned to Rockford this weekend.
U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Nationals returns to Rockford
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, right, and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton reach for the...
Raptors beat Magic 102-89 for fifth straight win