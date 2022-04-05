Stateline spring sports struggle to find consistency among volatile weather

STATELINE (WIFR) - With snowfalls stretching into April along with days of freezing rain, the spring sports season isn’t starting the way many Stateline fans have expected.

The challenge comes after two years of either canceled or greatly modified spring sports seasons due to the Pandemic. While much can’t be changed now besides rescheduling, postponing, or canceling games, perhaps a greater discussion could be had to push back the start of the spring sports season.

“When you start playing games in the middle of March, this is what you get,” Belvidere North AD Jody Flynn said “I think Iowa plays their games closer to the summer so I think it’d be nice to push the games back a little bit because like you said last spring we had very little issues with weather because we played later.”

For the time being, others are doing their best to stay optimistic.

“I realize we’re having to practice all the time and do those things but at some point, there is going to come a time where the weather’s going to break and we’re going to play a lot of games,” RVC Athletic Director Darrin Monroe said.

