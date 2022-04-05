Showers This Afternoon/Evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Limited sunshine this morning with increasing clouds early afternoon as shower chances push in. Highs in the upper 50′s. Rain likely tonight as we could see .25 - .50″. Rain ends early tomorrow morning with highs back in the upper 50′s. Rain chances are back on Wednesday night with showers on Thursday. We might see some snow late Thursday night/early Friday morning. We could see some minor accumulation. Beautiful for the weekend with highs of 50 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday.

