Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Pet of the Week: Hades
By
MC
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pet of the Week: Hades
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Mall shooting suspect named
CherryVale Mall shooting victim identified
Argument at Rockford liquor store leads to a man getting shot in the head
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
New Roscoe housing development passes
Latest News
Ticket scams ready to ‘strike’ during baseball, concert season
‘Phubbing’ could ruin your professional and personal relationships
Mental health board grants nearly $8 million to local projects
Nearly 800 Rockton residents without power
‘Art Dash’ tonight in Oregon raises funds for hospice group