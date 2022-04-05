Oregon football hires Aquin’s Broc Kundert as head coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After spending five seasons as head coach of Aquin, Broc Kundert has been hired as Oregon football’s new head coach.

Kundert comes into the Oregon job after going 38-10 over his five seasons, including an undefeated spring 2021 season where Aquin finished number one in the 1A AP Poll after playoffs were canceled.

Kundert also won two NUIC South championships during his time with the Bulldogs and saw the school transition from 1A to eight-player football.

