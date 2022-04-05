Officers testify in second week of Floyd Brown trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New developments are made in the Floyd Brown trial as proceedings reach a second week. Brown entered a plea of not guilty for the first-degree murder charges of 2019 allegedly shooting and killing of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner.

Police who were at the scene testified Monday they didn’t know Brown had jumped from his third floor hotel room window before Keltner’s death.

One sheriff’s deputy shared emotional testimony in the courtroom.

He says time stood still, and he couldn’t help but think his life was at stake when shots blasted at him through the door of Brown’s hotel room.

Police and hotel staff say they didn’t even know Brown escaped his room.

In fact, the hotel general manager said on the stand, she didn’t even know Brown was staying in the room. She thought it was only his girlfriend, Drianna Wright, because Wright reserved and paid for the hotel room.

When deputies heard the gunshots ring out from inside the room, they say they ran to block every exit. Then, the message came over the radio that Deputy Jacob Keltner was down, and officers believed it was because Brown was firing from the window.

It was then that officers realized Brown wasn’t in the hotel room.

Wright had already been shot in the arm at the time law enforcement officers say Brown opened fire.

Deputies say they couldn’t count the number of shots brown allegedly fired into door 305, but four guns were recovered from Brown, two in the room and two in the car.

