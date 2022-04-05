New bill will improve treatment for those suffering from Dementia

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bill requiring EMTs to learn how to handle those suffering from dementia is now making its way through the state legislature in Springfield.

House Bill 4388 requires that EMTs and paramedics dedicate one hour of their existing training requirements prior to re-licensure to education on recognizing signs and symptoms of dementia, the care and treatment of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as well as effective communication strategies with this vulnerable population.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Facts and Figures report released in mid-March, an estimated 12% of Illinoisans ages 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, experts say almost 10% of people aged 45 and older are on a cognitive decline.

The number of Illinois residents with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase 13% by 2025.

“Giving paramedics a baseline of training, a baseline understanding will allow them to continue to better serve this really vulnerable population. That’s what we’re trying to address,” David Olsen said, Director of State Affairs for the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Shannon Kopp manages the mobile-integrated healthcare section of the Rockford Fire Department. She says the training is crucial because first responders often struggle to get critical information from patients living with the disease. Kopp says it not only relieves anxiety for the patient but for their loved ones as well.

“By having that understanding and being able to communicate better with them, we’re able to have a better outcome,” she says.

The bill now heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law.

