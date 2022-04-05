Neighborhood watch meetings return to the pretzel city

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Neighborhood watch meetings return to Freeport for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and crime is at the top of the concern list for many residents.

Each of the seven wards have a specific meeting date and location along with alderpersons and a Freeport police officer.

Police Chief Matt Summers and his team want to crack down on crime. He says using the community as a sounding board is a big part of these discussions.

“Our violent crime dramatically rose in 19, 20 21. With the shots being fired, so without those meetings to get out there, you know, it’s been difficult to reach everyone,” says Chief Summers.

Summers says he and his team will boost efforts to fight crime. He says violence didn’t stop because the world shut down during the pandemic.

Debbie Holden moved to Freeport from Texas more than two years ago. While everything’s bigger in Texas, she hopes to be a part of big changes in the pretzel city, but one thing Holden doesn’t want to be changed is home rule.

“I want to fight, you know, to keep that going. Because that’s going to affect the police and the fire department. To make sure that we have the people that we meet here to keep us protected,” says Holden. ”The fire department’s just down the road for me. I see how busy these guys are every day. The same with the police.”

Fourth ward alderperson Don Parker says his ward held a neighborhood watch meeting in late March. About two dozen residents showed up hoping to learn more about things like road improvements and efforts by the Freeport Police Department to reduce crime. Parker, who worked with the police department for 30 years, believes these meetings can change the outlook for not just the neighborhood, but the entire city.

“I’ve been retired for 16 years, and part of that was being a chief going out and meeting the community, we did that a lot. Of course, society’s changed since then. So all these people are very interested in how to make the city safe. and a welcoming place,” he says.

Parker says he’ll also use these meetings to help keep home rule, which allows local governments to create its own laws without having to get approval from the state or governor.

Freeport is in danger of losing home rule after its population dipped below 25 thousand people in the latest census.

A list of meeting times and places can be found on the city of Freeport’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.