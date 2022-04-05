More rain chances ahead this week, the first coming Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no secret that April is off to a less than spectacular start in the Stateline, and there’s not too much to suggest that any wholesale changes are in our immediate future.

At least there are some small silver linings to find in the short term. Clouds, which have been dominant for the vast majority of Monday are likely to clear, at least partially, as the night progresses.

Clearing's likely to occur, at least partially, by the time we reach midnight or shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we enter Tuesday, it’s fair to expect there to be a few hours of mixed sunshine in the early going. That sunshine, though, will be very short lived, as clouds will spread back into the area ahead of our next weather system.

A bit of mixed sunshine's possible early in the day Tuesday before clouds fill back in quickly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will resume their dominance no later than midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s a system that may very well bring a few sprinkles our way by late afternoon or very early Tuesday evening, but, by far, the greater chances for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive after sunset Tuesday, and likely extending into the overnight hours. While severe weather is by no means a concern, there could be several heavy downpours that could produce a quick quarter to half inch of rainfall.

Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder appear to be a good bet to occur Tuesday evening. Another dose of healthy downpours are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should taper off to sprinkles, and then should end altogether once we pass the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday evening’s rain marks a continuation of an active pattern that’s been present for a few weeks now, and one that’s likely to take us through the end of the workweek, as precipitation chances are featured daily.

While no all-day washouts are in the forecast, there's a daily chance for precipitation through Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s not to say we’re to experience any all day washouts. In fact, there could be substantial portions of both Tuesday and Wednesday that’ll prove to be quite pleasant, especially Wednesday. Quite a bit of sunshine is likely to go along with occasional cloudiness Wednesday. Factor in a southwesterly wind combining with the partial sunshine, we should have little trouble seeing temperatures warm back into the middle and upper 50s, very similar to what is expected for temperatures on Tuesday.

More sunshine's on tap Wednesday, with southwesterly winds sending temperatures into the middle and upper 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures, while not warm, will at least be more seasonable for the next two days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There will be another cold front that sweeps through the area late Wednesday or Wednesday evening, potentially touching off another brief round of showers.

Another cold front's passage Wednesday could trigger another round of brief showers. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Behind the front, much cooler air will again settle into the region, and it’s to remain locked in through the conclusion of the workweek and now likely extending its residence here into the early portions of the weekend.

Temperatures come Friday will be lucky to reach the middle 40s, and snowflakes are a legitimate threat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

So unseasonably cold could be our temperatures Thursday night and Friday that snow showers may mix in with rain, and there could again be a time early Friday that snow’s the only form of precipitation.

Those who are longing for any sort of substantial spring-like warmth have some reason for optimism in sight. By the time Sunday rolls around, a real transition to milder temperatures is to be underway, as 60s appear a good bet to return. All signs point to that being just the opening act, with multiple 70s a legitimate possibility to follow next week.

All signs point to Sunday as being the day the pattern flips and turns milder. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There are strong signs pointing to major warming taking place here next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern does look to remain quite active, though, with shower and thunderstorm chances also a good bet for a good chunk of next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.